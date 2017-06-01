–‘Bow Jays’ Jenell Pierre to represent Guyana @ New York pageant

IN Guyana, Jenell Pierre is well known for her hand crafted and extremely creative line of bow ties which she appropriately branded ‘Bow Jays’, but many might be surprised to find out that the young artist is more than just her craft. In fact, having migrated to the United States in 2016, Jenell will soon be representing her homeland at the upcoming Miss New York Continental Cultural Pageant, slated for June 10.

Jenell is among six Caribbean-American women vying for the crown, among them girls with Jamaican, Grenadian and Haitian roots.

In an interview with The Buzz, Jenell admitted that this is her first official pageant, if you don’t count those she participated in while at Church Camp. And she was encouraged to participate by her best friend, who also happens to be the reigning Miss New York Continental Cultural Queen. “She thought it would be great for networking and building confidence. Also, the organisation hosting the pageant is very resourceful,” Jenell said. “I am very honoured to represent my roots. I actually had to assert myself to claim the Miss Guyana name, because there are two Guyanese in the pageant. So the second delegate will represent a town [in Guyana].”

Of course, a pageant wouldn’t be a pageant without platforms, and Jenell has chosen ‘Entrepreneurship’ as hers, for obvious reasons. “Anyone who knows me well enough would not be surprised; it is my passion, being a business owner of Bowjay, where me and my team produce handmade bow ties and other creative pieces,” she said.

Jenell said that the pageant also comes with the usual amenities for its participants, which include training in contracts, contracts, etiquette, modelling (runway vs. pageant), public speaking, and other exercises.

She added that the winner of the pageant will be given an opportunity to promote their platform, by providing them with the relevant resources. And it is this attribute that she believes is the best part of the pageant.

But the artist-turned-beauty queen admits that she is aware of naysayers who are skeptical about pageantry, believing that they objectify rather than empower women. She admits, too, that before walking in a delegate’s shoes, she, too, held this view. “But in this pageant, they have instituted two great items that most pageants, to my knowledge, do not have. The first is a buddy system, where you are paired with a fellow delegate for support and communication; and it may even develop into friendship. My buddy is Miss. Jamaica; we have become great friends, and we discuss many things, from pageant politics to personal issues. Second, there is a mentor system, where each delegate is paired with a committee member for guidance, questions and support. This comes in handy when there are matters concerning the pageant that need clarification,” she said.

And so, regardless of the results come June 10, Jenell is certain that she will walk away with a rich amount of experience, and a new outlook on pageantry, even as she continues along her own path of promoting entrepreneurship among youth.

ABOUT THE PAGEANT

The Miss New York Continental Cultural Pageant, formally known as the “Miss Caribbean-American Beauty Pageant”, was established in 2010. It is a feature of the Caribbean-American Cultural Group, Inc. (CACG) in collaboration with the School for Human Rights PTA at George W. Wingate Campus.

The pageant was renamed to capture all nationalities and cultures in the New York State area. The goal is to develop young women between the ages 17 and 24 to become role models, change agents, and leaders in their community.

Organisers believe that the pageant is particularly unique, as it is hosted in central Brooklyn, whereas other pageants focus on broader regions rather than specific communities. The success of Miss New York Continental Cultural Pageant, and CACG in particular, is due in large part to the generosity of local businesses, organisations and individuals.

Proceeds from the pageant supports scholarships for the School for Human Rights graduates. Pageant contestants will compete in three categories: Swimwear, Talent and Evening wear. These beautiful young ladies are from all over the Caribbean Islands and the New York area.