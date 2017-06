A miner of Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara was arrested with several taped parcels of compressed cannabis, weighing in excess of 1.2 kilograms.

The arrest was made on Thursday morning at about 10:15hrs on the 35-year-old man, minutes after he disembarked the Ferry at the Bartica Stelling. He has been charged with the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking and will make his appearance at the Bartica Magistrate’s on Friday.