Heavy rainfall expected over next six to 36 hours

Heavy and continuous rainfall is expected over the next six to 36 hours, according to the Hydrometeorlogical Service National Weather Watch Centre of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Accumulated rainfall is expected between 40mm and 80mm over Regions 7, 8 and 9 and in excess of 120 mm over Regions 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10, the centre said. Additionally, periodic high intensity rainfall is anticipated in Regions 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Regions across Guyana will experience mostly overcast skies; coastal and inland areas will experience continuous moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers. Residents are urged to take all necessary precautions.