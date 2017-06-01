Guyana braces for heavy rains

…gov’t assures all systems in place

GUYANA is expected to experience high-intensity rainfall over the next two days as forecast maps indicate a strong weather system heading towards the Atlantic coast.

According to a special weather bulletin issued by the Hydrometeorological Service /National Weather Watch Centre of the Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday afternoon, residents are urged to take all necessary precautions as heavy and continuous rainfall is expected over the a six to 36-hour period.

Accumulated rainfall is expected between 40mm and 80mm over Regions Seven, Eight and Nine and in excess of 120 mm over Regions One, Three, Four, Five, Six and 10, the bulletin stated.

In addition, periodic high-intensity rainfall is anticipated in Regions Two, Three, Four and Five.

Regions across Guyana will experience mostly overcast skies, while coastal and inland areas will experience continuous moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers, the Hydromet Office said.

PREPARED

Meanwhile, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), which has responsibilities for disaster management and risk reduction, is urging all citizens to be on alert even as Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson has given the assurance that all systems have been activated to mitigate any possible flooding.

Given that the next low tide is expected to be at 04:30hrs followed by another period of low tide until 17:00hrs tomorrow, Minister Patterson said the risk of flooding will increase if there is intense rainfall during that period.

Minister Patterson said the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the Ministry of Communities and the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) have been communicating and working together to ensure that all pumps are activated to mitigate the effects of the heavy and continuous rainfall.

“We have been in contact so that the critical players can be aware of what is happening. We have contacted the City engineers and we have made an inspection at each and every pump. We have contacted GPL [Guyana Power and Light] to let them know that particularly Liliendaal has to remain powered. We have opened the Cofferdam in Kitty and we have contacted all sluice attendants to tell them to be alert so that they can close the sluices on time and open them on time and as soon as the first rain starts, we will start using our mechanical pumps right away,” Minister Patterson said.

Additionally, as the flood watch continues, the CDC reminds citizens to take the precautionary measures.

The CDC is advising that before flooding occurs, persons must know the route to the nearest safe shelter; keep the First Aid Kit ready with extra medication for snakebite and diarrhoea; have a radio, torch and spare batteries nearby; have stocks of fresh water, dry food, candles, matchbox, kerosene, etc; and identify higher ground where people and animals can take shelter.

This year, the annual May/June rains are expected to be above normal. According to the Government Information Agency (GINA), Chief Hydrometeorological Officer, Dr Garvin Cummings, advised that the necessary precautionary measures be taken as the season unfolds.

Sections of the country have already experienced the effects of the rainy season.

Several villages in Region Eight were inundated with as much as 25 feet of water late last month following persistent rainfall. The conditions led to overtopping of waterways in the area, including the Potaro River and the Ireng River which lies on the border with Guyana and Brazil.

Villages in neighbouring Region Seven were also inundated, although not as severe as those in the Potaro/Siparuni region.

Government along with several stakeholders have since operationalised flood- relief efforts in the affected villages. In addition, Cabinet earlier this year has green-lighted a sum of $150M for rehabilitation of drainage and irrigation channels in and around the capital city ahead of the May/June seasonal rains.