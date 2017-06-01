GPHC confirms fmr. Army Chief as deputy CEO

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has announced that former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier George Lewis has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) at the institution with effect from June 01, 2017.

“He is suitably qualified and brings to the Institution a wealth of knowledge and experience in management,” a brief statement from the GPHC on Thursday noted.

According to the statement, Brigadier Lewis holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Guyana in Public Management and a Master of Science Degree from the Central Michigan University in Human Resources Management. It was further noted that he possesses qualifications in Project Management and Conflict Resolution.

“GPHC takes this opportunity to welcome Brigadier George Lewis to be part of our team in providing quality health care,” the GPHC statement concluded.