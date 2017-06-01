GBTI opens ATM at Mon Repos

THE Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited (GBTI) Thursday commissioned an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) service at Mon Repos Public Road, East Coast Demerara, next to the market area.

This latest is the 24th of the company, which also plans to roll out Smart ATM machines in the future in keeping with technological developments.

GBTI has 12 branches and a head office in Guyana.

GBTI’s Corporate Secretary Shaleeza Shaw said Smart ATMs certainly add to the face-to-face and digital banking channels already available. Like most new banking technologies, they have the potential to make life a bit more convenient.

She said one of the main benefits is that the Smart ATM could be a decent alternative to visiting a bank branch, since a patron can change his/her password, receive deposits, and transfer money between accounts or clear cheques among other features.

Regent Street Branch Manager Roxanne Welcome-Europe said GBTI has a rich history in banking, and as such, has a solid foundation in the sector.

She said the bank has always been in the forefront of application of banking technologies, “spearheading internally with the installation of computerised work stations to the introduction of Guyana’s first ATM in 1994, which was housed at our Water Street then main branch.”

She continued: “We are extremely proud of our network of 13 branches providing 21st century banking solutions and services to our valued customers in areas such as Port Kaituma, Lethem, Bartica, Providence and Port Mourant. You would recognise that in many instances we stand solo in the provision of banking services in those areas.”

She also emphasised that GBTI always considers the needs of its customers paramount in decision-making.

GBTI has 131 merchants housing over 175 point of sale terminals throughout the country and offers services such as online and mobile banking, night deposit and safe deposit services, Visa credit and debit cards, loans and advances from start up to commercial and even green loans.

The commissioning also had in attendance GBTI staff, Region Four Chairperson Genevieve Allen, Regional Executive Officer (REO) Pauline Lucas, teachers and students