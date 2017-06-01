‘Dedication to Daddy’ for NCC June 18

A MUSICAL drama, “Dedication to Daddy”, depicting the trials and triumphs of the Guyanese male, will be staged at the National Cultural Centre on June 18.

H & T Theatre Arts Group will be staging the Fathers’ Day cultural extravaganza under the directorship of Playwright/Director/Producer Sheron Cadogan-Taylor, who has promised that it will be a night to remember.

The drama will see performances by award-winning dramatists Mark Luke-Edwards, Nathaya Whaul, Sean Thompson, Simone Dowding, Sonia Yarde, and Paul Budnah.

Serenading the audience with their melodious voices would be Colin Ambrose, Barbara Lee, Keon Heywood, and Cleveland Hutson, while Makini Harry-Thompson will lend her voice in poetry.

In addition, the show will feature dance performances from Free Souls Dance Theatre and others.

Programme time is 20:00 hrs, and tickets costs $1,500. The producers have promised a spectacular show, with treats for all the fathers in attendance.