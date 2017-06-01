Chinese nationals charged for overstaying in Guyana

TWO Chinese nationals were fined $30,000 each by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Thursday for over staying their time in Guyana.

Zenyong Laing, 32 and Zebim Laing, 33 both of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden were recently arrested following a police raid at the logging site in Linden. The men were charged separately for the offence which read that between June 20, 2016 and May 30, 2017 in Georgetown, they failed to comply to the condition of a permit, which is to say that while being granted permission to stay in Guyana from March 19, 2016 to June 20, 2016 they over stayed their time.

Both defendants, with the aid of an interpreter, pleaded guilty to the charge and apologised to the court. Police Prosecutor, Arwin Moore told the court that on March 19, 2016, the duo arrived in Guyana legally via the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and was granted a three month stay.

However, on May 30, 2017 police carried a raid on a logging site in Linden when it was discovered that the defendants overstayed their time and never applied for an extension to stay in the country. The Magistrate ordered the men to pay a fine of $30,000 each or spend four weeks behind bars after which they will be escorted to the nearest port of exit.