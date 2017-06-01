Buzzing this weekend

THIS weekend gets off to very funny start, thanks to satirical comedy, “Nothing to Laugh About”, on from tonight at the National Cultural Centre.

And the laughs continue throughout the weekend and even beyond, since the show ends on Monday.

Also running throughout the weekend and beyond will be the Timehri Film Festival, which got off to an encouraging start since Wednesday night!

Tower Suites are adding hookahs to their poolside lime this Friday, while DJ Akeem is having his birthday party on Saturday.

But the biggest focus of this weekend will be the UEFA Champions League final, which has been the talk of the town all week! If you’re not in the mood to stay home to watch the game, feel free to head down to the 704 Sports Bar!

TODAY

**The Timehri Film Festival (TFF) screenings continue at Moray House from 19:00hrs tonight with the films “Denis” and “Sugar”! Screenings continue throughout the weekend at varying locations!

**Guyana, you have been waiting for it, and at last it’s here! “Nothing To Laugh About 10” is going down this weekend, and it all starts tonight at the National Cultural Centre! Tickets: $2000 & $1500.

**Tower Suites presents our “HOOCORONA FRIDAY – AFTERWORK LIME”! Relax at the poolside while you enjoy Hookas for only $5,000, and Corona bucket specials: 6 Corona beers for only $3600, all night long!

Also get a free serving of wings, with a side of your choice, every time you purchase a bucket special, during the 5pm-7pm Happy Hours! You just can’t afford to miss this exciting night!

TOMORROW

**The Timehri Film Festival continues at: Umana Yana, 10am to 3pm; Dutch Bottle Café, 1pm, 3pm, 6pm

**DJ Akeem’s Birthnight Bash “New Level” is on at City Vibes Sports Bar and Lounge in Charlestown!

**Party the night away at the Vintage Wine and Cheese Lounge, featuring DJ Doc, and enjoy cocktail specials all night long!

**Catch the UEFA Champions League Finals in fine style at the 704 Sports Bar viewing party!

Enjoy specialty cocktails and drinks in a relaxed atmosphere, as you watch Juventus take on Real Madrid on the flat-screen, surrounded by great friends!

SUNDAY

**The Timehri Film Festival: Dutch Bottle Café: 12pm, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm.