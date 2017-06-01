6 months jail for Linden man who killed traffic cop

-license suspended for 2 years

A LINDEN man who was charged with causing death by dangerous driving of a traffic rank was found guilty of the offence on Thursday and sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Ron Cole of 215 Blueberry Hill, Linden, was slapped with the charge which stated that on April 11, 2017 at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, he drove his canter truck, GRR 9355 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Police Constable, Nakosi Kelvin La Fleur.

The matter was heard before city Magistrate Leron Daly. In her decision, the Magistrate stated that from the evidence presented by the Police Prosecution there is no nexus that Cole caused the death of traffic cop, La Fleur.

However, Magistrate Daly added that the Prosecution proved that Cole was driving in a dangerous manner and a case of dangerous driving was made out against him. In her sentencing, the Magistrate stated that she has considered the fact that a life was lost and that Cole did not proceed with caution since the traffic was moving slowly. She added that the traffic rank was in front of Cole preforming his duties at the time of the accident.

The Magistrate ordered that Cole’s driver’s license be be suspended for two years. The court had heard that La Fleur was directing traffic at the time when he was struck down by the 40-year-old defendant.

The 25-year-old La Fleur, who was attached to the Providence Police Station at the time of his demise, succumbed to the injuries three days after the accident.

Reports indicated that the traffic rank was in the process of crossing some schoolchildren when he was struck by the Canter truck which was overtaking another vehicle.

Following the accident, La Fleur sustained injuries to both hands and a broken right leg.