Woman busted with ‘ganja’ at Bartica stelling

By -
1
1414
The cannabis which was found in the woman’s possession

POLICE in ‘F’ Division, Bartica have arrested a female of Parika, East Bank Essequibo, after she was allegedly caught with 1kg 261g of cannabis on Wednesday.

Guyana Chronicle understands that ranks acted on a tip received and swooped down on the woman at the Bartica stelling at approximately 17:00 hrs. They conducted a search and found a black haversack, she was carrying. The search unearthed one bulky parcel in a black plastic bag wrapped in clear scotch tape. It was opened and found to contain cannabis. The woman was arrested and escorted to the police station; she is expected to be charged soon.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Wazir Latiff

    Seriously. Guyanese wake up . how is it blacks a still arrest blacks for Marijuana. Don’t you idiots know that Marijuana is making the white man money. Why you think it legal in how many states in America and Canada we burn it freely.
    Big up Jamaica for legalizing ganja for them wiser than the idiot government of Guyana .How much more would Guyanese have to suffer under this blind ass government In Guyana murderer and thieves get treated better than ganja smoker. Dumb and sick government
    Love Canada for you we don’t love guns and drugs but we love Marijuana.
    Rise up Guyanese