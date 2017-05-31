Woman busted with ‘ganja’ at Bartica stelling

POLICE in ‘F’ Division, Bartica have arrested a female of Parika, East Bank Essequibo, after she was allegedly caught with 1kg 261g of cannabis on Wednesday.

Guyana Chronicle understands that ranks acted on a tip received and swooped down on the woman at the Bartica stelling at approximately 17:00 hrs. They conducted a search and found a black haversack, she was carrying. The search unearthed one bulky parcel in a black plastic bag wrapped in clear scotch tape. It was opened and found to contain cannabis. The woman was arrested and escorted to the police station; she is expected to be charged soon.