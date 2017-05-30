Taxi driver remanded on gun, cocaine charges

-had threatened to kill wife

A Taxi driver, who was allegedly caught with over 20 pounds of cocaine at his Lot 6 ‘J’ Duncan Street, Campbellville, Georgetown home, was remanded to prison on Tuesday.

Trevor Rodriguez, 32, was charged with having 11.363 kilogrammes of cocaine in his possession. He was also charged with having a 9mm pistol, a Glock 9mm and a 1.357 magnum revolver along with matching ammunition when he is not the holder of a firearm license.

Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to the charges before Magistrate Annette Singh at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. According to reports, police arrested the taxi driver and his wife, Amanda Rodriguez after three illegal firearms, matching rounds and 11.kg of cocaine were found at their home during a raid on May 26, 2017.

The court heard that Rodriguez is in the habit of threatening to kill his wife and on the day in question he threatened to kill her with a gun at their Duncan Street home. The woman called a co-worker who came to her assistance and also took away the gun from the husband. Police were notified and conducted a search at the home where they found the cocaine and gun hidden in a 20 pound and 100 pound gas cylinder, respectively. Both cylinders had false bottoms.

Rodriguez also faced four other charges, two each for making use of threatening language and threatening behaviour towards his wife.