Strauss open to four-day Test cricket, as sport battles declining audiences

WITH Test audiences declining around the world, reducing the length of matches has been discussed at a high level among governing bodies, and Andrew Strauss, the England Director of Cricket believes the idea has merit.

Colin Graves, the ECB chairman, floated the possibility of four-day Tests soon after taking office in 2015. Strauss’ comments come as Twenty20 cricket grows in influence, with the ECB expected to launch an eight-team, city-based competition featuring new teams in 2020.

Asked about Test cricket’s future, Strauss , the former England Test opener said: “I genuinely believe that every game of international cricket you play should have some sort of meaning.

“A World Test Championship and a World One-Day League would be really important opportunities.

“We are not quite there yet but we are making some progress, and I wouldn’t rule out the idea of four-day Test cricket, either.

“If we can get the playing conditions right, in the right circumstances, it might be a good thing in certain parts of the world. I am not necessarily saying it would happen in this country, but we can’t ‘love Test cricket to death’.

“We have to think about how that format remains relevant in an era when the white ball, and certainly Twenty20 is taking over.”

England’s director of cricket added on Sky Sports: “The game can work over three forms but you have to limit volume of each. Teams want to play as much cricket as they can, so we need a programme that is compelling.”