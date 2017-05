After being closed in March of this year for repairs, the Liliendaal Bridge on the Railway Embankment, East Coast of Demerara is reopened to vehicular traffic as of May 30.

The rehabilitated bridge has been transformed into a pre-stressed concrete structure, with walkways added on both sides to facilitate pedestrians. H. Nauth & Sons Civil Engineering Contractors, the company responsible for rehabilitating the bridge, completed works on the evening of May 29.