New supermarket opens at Supenaam

By Elroy Stephney

ENTREPRENEURS continue to place confidence in the economy of Region Two as a new

supermarket- Safe Way Supermarket was commissioned on Monday at Supenaam on the Essequibo Coast.

It was the second Supermarket to be unveiled by Managing Director, Iftikar Mohamed, with the other being situated in Cotton Field.

The 42-year-old businessman was thrilled to provide such an investment to the community and has promised to discharge quality service to residents. The family-oriented businessman is the father of four children and together with his wife has invested heavily in his business ventures. Employment opportunities have also been created with seven staff providing their services.

Meanwhile, Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally in brief remarks at the opening congratulated the family for their investment stating that the atmosphere in Guyana is right for development. The minister later commissioned the facility by assisting with the cutting of the ribbon with Mohamed’s children to declare the Supermarket open. Also in attendance was Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social protection, Lorraine Baird; Regional Chairman, Devanand Ramdatt, and Regional Executive Officer, Derrick Persaud.

Following the opening hampers were distributed to senior citizens in communities of Supenaam and Hibernia. It was also announced too that Mohamed donated a Masjid to the community and has continuously supported many causes including donations to schools and other social events.