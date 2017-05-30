Need for Rehab Centre to protect athletes, says former Essequibo cricketer

By Elroy Stephney

FORMER Essequibo inter-county wicket-keeper/batsman Asif Akbar believes that there is urgent need for the establishment of a rehabilitation centre to protect athletes.

Akbar was regarded as one of the finest wicketkeepers to have emerged from the county and who enjoyed a satisfying career representing Essequibo.

He also played for local teams including Lima United and Anna Regina Sports Club in first division matches.

Akbar remains an avid reader and has sought to become a mentor for emerging sportsmen in the Region. According to Akbar who spoke with Chronicle Sport, “It is evident that the country is losing its promising athletes because of drug and alcohol abuse.”

He cited instances where many national and international sportsmen have become drug addicts, some after they have retired.

When juxtaposed, he claimed that in the present circumstances the youths are now falling prey even before their careers have developed.

It is his view therefore that there should be a national intervention in establishing a centre that will seek to help our sportsmen in responsibly dealing with the dangerous phenomenon and preserve the rich talent of the small population.

Akbar further reasoned that in Essequibo, it is quite a challenge because there are limited opportunities for the athletes.

As a result, he claimed that the easiest resort is to indulge in drug and alcohol consumption. “Athletes have no proper training facilities, there are very few stimulating competitions and many sports clubs are either defunct or dormant’, he observed.

In this regard, the stylish batsman is recommending that Government urgently address the local situation while nationally; there should be an appropriate centre to deal with the deviant behaviour of athletes, who need help to resurrect their careers, and others who may need assistance to carry on in life.

Akbar, a devout Muslim remains a strong advocate for institutional and structural advances in sports within Region 2.

He was also a skilful footballer and is willing to share his immense experience with youths from the county. However, he is distraught by the lack of commitment and passion from the emerging talent while acknowledging that the broken and non- existent policies and programmes are contributors to the present scenario.

However, he sees the need for urgent intervention by the relevant authorities to safeguard the future of sportsmen and women by creating rehab centres nationally to reduce the negative impact of an increasing number of victims.