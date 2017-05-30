National U-15 team captain confident of success in St Martin

16-man squad departs tomorrow

FRUTA Conquerors defender Joshua Braithwaite who was appointed captain of the National U-15 team, believes that the team has what it takes to come out victorious at the June 2-4 ‘SOUALIGA’ Tournament in St Martin.

Braithwaite is a part of the 25 currently encamped, but the team, according to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), will be broken down to 16 ahead of their departure for the French Island tomorrow.

“I expect the team to win this time as we’ve been together for a long time. This is the fourth camp that the national programme has had for us and I think this time, we won’t be having any excuse, I think we should win this time,” Braithwaite said, while also stating that it’s a great feeling to lead the national team.

The tournament, the GFF said, will serve as part of the national team’s preparatory activity for the CONCACAF U-15 Championship, scheduled for August 2017.

The squad includes players from six of the GFF-Scotiabank Academy Training Centres (ATC) and one from Region One, including Georgetown (6), East Demerara (7), East Bank Demerara (2), Bartica (1), Berbice (5) and Rupununi (3).

Bryan Joseph was named head coach, while Challous McKinnon will serve as his assistant. Eon DeVeira (goalkeeper coach), Charlene Henry (physiotherapist) and Rohanna Carryl (operations) are the other members of the technical staff, which will be spearheaded by the GFF’s Technical Director Ian Greenwood.

The SOUALIGA Tournament will feature 10 territories – Anguilla, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Tortola, Barbados, Dominica, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Thomas and Guyana – most using the competition to fine-tune preparations for the upcoming August CONCACAF Championship.

Encamped squad: Shawn Adonis (goalkeeper), Oswin Fredericks (goalkeeper), Jamari Fredericks (goalkeeper), Joshua Braithwaite, Wayne Da Silva, Cyrus Nicholson, Jermaine Padmore, Rickford Emmanuel, Kevin Reddy, Marcus Wilson, Okifi Patoir, Shannon Samnauth, Orville Daniels, Tyrel Khan, Derron Niles, Jermaine Garrett, Ravon Bayley, Trevon Adams, Omari Glasgow, Ken Salvador, Troni Semple, Kamani Milne, Ronaldo Rodrigues, Cephas Chase and Ntini August.