Man busted with cannabis at Itaballi Police checkpoint

Police ranks at the Itaballi Police checkpoint arrested a 25-year-old man for the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The suspect, who was arrested Monday, was identified as Sherwin McAlmont. Reports indicate that police conducted a search on Motor Lorry, GTT- 6635 which was heading into Puruni Backdam when a Constable found a black plastic bag on McAlmont, who was the passenger in the vehicle. A quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found inside the bag.

Police told the suspect of the offence committed and upon being cautioned, McAlmont reportedly admitted ownership of the suspected cannabis. He was subsequently arrested and escorted to the Bartica Police Station where the cannabis was weighted and amounted to 481 grams.