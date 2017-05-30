Mahaicony farmer arrested for attempting to bribe police

A farmer of Champagne, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara was arrested on Monday afternoon for allegedly attempting to bribe two ranks stationed at the Mahaicony Police Station.

Rampersaud Rajkumar, 36, attempted to bribe the ranks with $150,000 to release his brother, Bishomit Rajkumar who is in custody, waiting to be escorted to the Georgetown Prison to commence a two-year sentence for unlawful wounding committed on Asif Alli of Champagne, Mahaicony, ECD.

Police said that the sentence was handed down in absentia on May 12, 2017 but the man was arrested on the warrant on Monday at 16:00hrs.