Gold target in sight

…Trotman forecasts another mammoth figure this year

MINISTER of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, has said that current indicators show that Guyana’s extractive industries will turn out good performances this year and announced that declaration of gold production stands at 212,000 ounces so far.

Guyana’s highest production of gold at 713,000 ounces was recorded in 2016 and Minister Trotman noted that the country is well on its way to produce another mammoth figure this year. Trotman was speaking during a forum at City Hall on Monday when he made the remarks. His presentation was based on the discovery of oil and the role the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has to play in preparing and transforming Georgetown for the commencement of these operations.

The minister during his presentation, highlighted that the extractive industries, in the areas of gold, bauxite and manganese mining and the quarrying of sand and stone, are showing feasibility for the commencement of or increase in production.

Interestingly, Guyana’s manganese industry has been inactive for some time now. According to Minister Trotman however, “We are seeing some movement here.” An agreement between Bosai Minerals Group and Reunion Gold Corporation was approved earlier this year by Minister Trotman, whereby Bosai acquired the rights of the manganese project at Matthew’s Ridge, Region One and mining was slated to begin here in 2018. Minister Trotman noted during his presentation that preparatory works such as the rehabilitation of the road leading to the mine and wharf facilities are currently under way.

It is anticipated that the company will ship 350,000 tonnes of manganese per year. Here, the minister noted that the manganese will either be shipped directly from the North-West district to Trinidad or through use of the RUSAL's shipment port at the mouth of the Berbice River.

Through measures of empowering the small miners who contributed to 70% of last year’s total gold production, the creation of mining syndicates has been greatly fostered by government. Reflecting upon the lives lost in mining accidents, especially via the caving in of mining pits, Minister Trotman mused, “One life lost, is one too many.” Thus, measures have begun placing attention on mine safety and educating miners on safe practices for managing mines through the establishment of a ‘Mine School’.

Speaking on bauxite too, the minister highlighted that since Guyana celebrated 100 years of the bauxite industry last year, a total review of the industry is being done, looking at the feasibility of another 100 years. He attested too that after a decline in the industry, the demand for bauxite seems to be picking up. Though prices for bauxite are yet to rise, the minister alluded to a possible investment in this industry via a United States company in addition to RUSAL and Bosai Minerals Group already here.

Most importantly however, government is currently examining the feasibility of establishing an aluminum plant right here in Guyana, according to Trotman. For both stone and sand, there has been an increase in production and the minister accounted that they were both doing well, since government has become more vigilant in managing the resources. For sand especially, he disclosed that government would be able to give sand concessions to the M&CC through an arrangement with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

He explained that the arrangement allows sand to be mined as government works and provided to certain institutions (like M&CC) at concessionary prices for construction and repair works. Without forgetting youth and paving the way for sustainable development, Minister Trotman briefly underscored that government intends to create a youth innovation fund for use in these extractive industries.