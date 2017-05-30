GFF appoints Schools Development Officer and a Youth Development Coach

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) yesterday announced the appointments of its Schools Development Officer and a Youth Development Coach.

According to a release from the GFF, Ceon Bristol was named Schools Development Officer, while Shurwin Forde the federation’s Youth Development Coach, all a part of the new youth development strategy employed by the Technical Department of the GFF.

“This is the first time ever the GFF Technical Department has appointed a Schools Development Officer and it is a key position within the brand new youth development strategy,” said Ian Greenwood, GFF’s Technical Director.

“The role will focus on the development and oversight of all GFF School Football. This will include developing both in-curriculum and extra-curriculum Schools Football programmes. The Schools Development Officer will also be actively recruiting teachers for the GFF’s Coach Education courses,” Greenwood continued.

Bristol, who was seconded from the Ministry of Education, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from the school system and the Guyana Teachers Union. He participated in a number of GFF Youth National Teams. “Ceon is the perfect person to develop the GFF Schools Football Programme,” Greenwood added.

Meanwhile, Forde will be operating as a Youth Development Coach at the GFF-Scotiabank Academy Training Centre in Berbice, with the primary role of teaching the game to the youngsters following the National Playing and Coaching Curriculum.

“It’s fantastic to have another former National Team player employed by the GFF Technical Department to pass on his knowledge and passion for the game to our young players,” Greenwood said, “We want to continue opening the doors to current and former national team players who want to work within our development programmes, but of course they have to have a passion for coaching and a willingness to learn.”