Dem Boys Seh crosses the line

Dear Editor

IN the “Dem Boys Seh” column in today’s edition (Tuesday, May 30, 2017) reference is made to Mr Irfaan Ali ‘does eat like a pig…’.

Editor, I find this analogy distasteful, disrespectful and offensive. Not just because this is the Holy Month of Ramadan, but Mr Ali is a respected Muslim and regardless of our feelings for him, better decorum and respect for one’s religion and practices should be observed.

The pig is a cursed animal in the Islamic religion and to equate a Muslim with this cursed animal is totally out of order. Please, better sensibilities need to be on display in satirical pieces in order not to offend anyone for any reason.

Regards

Shamshun Mohamed