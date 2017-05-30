Centenarian benefits from police community hamper distribution

A centenarian was among thirteen recipients of community hampers, a distribution project which was recently hosted by the police at the Cove and John Police Station.

She was identified as Iris John, who is a retired school teacher. Commander of ‘C’ Division (East Coast Demerara), Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus and ranks distributed thirteen hampers. The beneficiaries were selected by officers in charge of the various sub divisions along with the station sergeants.

Senior Superintendent Brutus, who was recently assigned to the East Coast district as Commander, expressed his passion and intention to have a close relationship with the communities under his purview.

“This is just the beginning of what we intend to do, we will look at intensifying the youth programmes, revitalizing station management and expanding on the Cops and Faith Network,” the Commander told this newspaper.