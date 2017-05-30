Boat operator caught with unlicensed gun, ammo

Police ranks in ‘F’ Division (interior locations) arrested an operator of a small vessel for unlawful possession of a small calibre firearm with one live round at Barakat Landing, Puruni River on Monday.

According to a police report, about 11:30hrs, the ranks were on a “river patrol” when they observed the boat captain acted in a suspicious manner after he saw them. The ranks then decided to conduct a search, when they found an unlicensed .32 pistol with a matching round on his person.

The suspect, who is a 51-year-old resident of Grant Pomeroon, Essequibo River, is being processed for court.