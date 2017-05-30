$89M Liliendaal bridge re-opens

THE modern Liliendaal bridge, which boasts pedestrian walkways, is now open to vehicular traffic after engineers from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Monday evening completed

construction works — one month ahead of schedule.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, said that while the initial deadline was June 2017, the ministry had been working towards an opening date of May 23, 2017. However, due to the inclement weather, the final touches were delayed.

According to an MoPI release, works to the tune of $89M, which saw the bridge converted to a pre-stressed concrete structure, commenced in March to prevent a collapse or any incidents after the bridge had showed signs of imminent failure. One of the panels had become detached, making the bridge unstable. As the Government continues to place focus on infrastructural development across the country, Minister Patterson said that the ministry will be working to upgrade other bridges along the railway embankment to a similar structure, the MoPI release concluded.