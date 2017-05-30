7th Digicel Schools Football championship to be launched today

IT is considered the ‘Holy Grail’ for schools football in Guyana and today details surrounding the 7th edition of the Digicel Schools Football championship will be unveiled at the West Demerara Secondary School at 11:00hrs at the launching of the tournament.

Chase’s Academic Foundation are the defending champions of the tournament, while the Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School, popularly known as Multi are the most decorated.

The Linden-based team have played in every final since the inception of the tournament, winning four consecutive titles, losing only in the inaugural year to the Georgetown Technical Institute and in last year’s final.

Digicel and team representatives are expected to be on hand, today, to share their plans for the championship which is played on a ‘win or go home’ format, featuring schools from the ten administrative regions in Guyana.