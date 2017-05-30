3 years jail for driver who caused road death

A MINIBUS driver was sentenced to three years imprisonment by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving.

Kevin Farrell, 31, of Supply, East Bank Demerara was found guilty after a trial on Tuesday. The court heard that on October 11, 2016 at Herstelling Road, he drove minibus, BVV 906 in a dangerous manner causing the death of Bernard Henry.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate said that Farrell should have checked his tyres to ensure that they were proper working condition, especially when driving on the wet road.

The court heard that three of the tyres from the minibus were found to be defected, which resulted in the driver suffering a “blow-out”, which caused the accident. Magistrate McLennan said that the prosecution had proven their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, Farrell, in tears, told the court that he was sorry for his actions.