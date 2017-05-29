Woman dies after beaten by husband

THIRTY-three-year-old Gomattie Ramsingh died on Sunday; three days after she was beaten and hurled down the front stairs of her home by her reputed husband at Number 58 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The mother of three was taken to the Skeldon Public hospital, where she initially reported to medical staff that she had fallen down the stairway, but in a video seen by this newspaper, the injured woman told relatives that Adesh Mull, her reputed husband was the one who assaulted her.

She said the man had made demands for money to smoke ganja. “He beat me first. We started to fight. He pushed me in the wall and dragged me down the step. He took an iron and lashed me in my head and other parts of my body and he then pulled me around the yard,” the woman told relatives.

As a result of the incident, she was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital at around 13:30hrs on May 25. The following day she was referred to the New Amsterdam Hospital. Health officials said she sustained multiple injuries, including a broken pelvis and a fractured spine, which rendered her immobile.

Meanwhile, Hatrinauth Ramsingh said his sibling had lived with the suspect for about one year. The man is a fisherman, who was very abusive. Following her referral to the Regional health facility, she was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she died on Sunday night. Meanwhile, following the incident, the suspect was seen leaving the home with a bag, which was taken away from him. He has since gone into hiding.