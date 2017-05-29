Woman dies after beaten by husband

A mother of two died at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Sunday night, two days after she was badly beaten by her reputed husband at their #58 Corentyne, Berbice home.

Dead is 33-year-old Gomattie Ramsingh, who was pushed 12 feet down her stairway, allegedly by the husband, who has since gone into hiding. The incident occurred on May 26, 2017 when the couple had an argument; the woman was rushed to the Skeldon Hospital, where she allegedly told the doctor that she accidentally fell down the stairs.

However, neigbours who saw what occurred told the doctors the truth and described the man as very abusive. Ramsingh was referred to the New Amsterdam Hospital and subsequently transferred to the GPHC on May 29, where she died from severe internal injuries, including a fractured pelvis.

Police are on the hunt for the man as investigations continue.