Venezuela has not directly approached Guyana for help – Min. Greenidge

Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, has given the assurance that while Guyana will continue to assist the people of Venezuela, the Guyana government has not been directly approached for assistance, a press release from the Ministry noted on Monday.

The Minister was responding to a statement made by that country’s Ambassador to Guyana, H. E. Reina Diaz, during a recent press conference in Georgetown. According to the release, Minister Greenidge pointed out that, “Guyana, as a matter of routine, stands ready to assist or support all CARICOM [Caribbean Community] States and immediate neighbours, where appropriate, when asked.”

However, the Foreign Minister noted that, so far, the Venezuelan Government has not approached Guyana for help with its current internal crisis.

“Further, in spite of the difficulties that the two countries had experienced with regards to the border controversy due to Venezuela’s continuous claim to two-thirds of Guyana’s territory, the two Governments routinely utilize direct diplomatic channels to communicate through Ambassadorial exchanges or the use of Notes Verbale to send messages and requests,” the release from Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry noted.

The release further noted that in 2016, Guyana convened a meeting of non-governmental organizations and the private sector in the country to consider the deteriorating conditions in Venezuela. However, the Venezuelan Government was not open to receiving any material assistance that was being offered at the time.

“In this regard, in a bid to determine the seriousness of the Venezuelan request for assistance, on Thursday 25 May, Ambassador Diaz was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where she stated that her country could benefit from Guyana’s support at international for a,” the release stated.

Foreign Minister Greenidge said he would communicate Venezuela’s request and that he was certain it would be given the level of attention it deserved by the Guyana Government. He observed that Guyana’s Ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), Dr. Riyad Insanally, was the current Chair of the CARICOM group. Guyana is of the view that it was both desirable and appropriate to discuss the crisis at the OAS. Moreover, Minister Greenidge urged dialogue among all stakeholders in Venezuela, including the Government and Opposition.

Also, the Foreign Minister revealed that, already, Guyana was one of the Members of the Community of Caribbean and Latin American States (CELAC) that met to try to resolve Venezuela’s deteriorating situation as well as the one between its Government and Opposition. Guyana had done the same with another regional body, the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR).

The Guyanese Foreign Minister further stressed that any support from his Government for the people of Venezuela did not indicate automatic agreement with the Venezuelan Government’s policies and its mode of implementing those. Rather, Guyana could provide more effective assistance if it dealt fairly with all sides.

“The Government of Guyana has no desire to compound the problems of Venezuela by joining one or other of the protagonists,” he stated.