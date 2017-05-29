Trini allegedly caught with ‘ganja’ in Georgetown

A Trinidadian national appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday, charged with the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Cornelius Thomas, 27, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to prison until June 14, 2017. According to the police, ranks acted on information and went to a house at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown at about 19:00hrs on Sunday night, where they conducted a search in his presence.

The ranks reportedly found a total of 834 grams of cannabis in 382 small-sized zip-lock packets. The Police Prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that no special reason was given by the defendant. Thomas however admitted to the court that he was once convicted for fraud in the Dominican Republic.