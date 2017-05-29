Trial date set for Nandlall

MAGISTRATE Fabayo Azore has set June 8, 2017 for the commencement of the trial for former Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall in relation to the larceny of over $2 million worth of law books from the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

This announcement was made on Monday by Magistrate Azore when Nandlall singled his intention to have the matter be trialed at the Magistrate’s Court instead of at the High Court.

With that being said, Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) Prosecutor, Patrice Henry told the court that four statements in the matter are still outstanding.

On April 27, Nandlall was charged with Larceny by Bailee in connection with a number of law books which he took from the Ministry of Legal Affairs, which he said was given to him by former President, Donald Ramotar during his tenure in office.

The former AG was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that he fraudulently converted 14 Commonwealth Law Reports valued at GY$2.3 million to his own use, as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs. He was released on self-bail by Magistrate Azore.

Nandlall told reporters recently that, “The criminal justice system is being used as a political instrument,” and that he was supplied with those law books that predated a decade before his appointment.

Over the last two years, Nandlall has repeatedly confirmed that while he was AG, the law books were purchased for him by the state with approval by former president Ramotar. Nandlall had explained that the law books are in his possession and he has no intention of returning them to the State.

He subsequently secured an order in the High Court which bars the police from seizing the books.