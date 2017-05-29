Ramadan message from Social Cohesion Minister, Dr George Norton

Georgetown, Guyana – (May 29, 2017) Muslims in Guyana and across the world are observing Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and religious devotion, which commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad, according to Islamic belief.

The Ministry of Social Cohesion recognises the importance of this annual period of devotion, which is one of the five pillars of Islam and extends warm Ramadan greetings to Muslims across the country.

Ramadan is not only a period of fasting and spiritual reflection, but it is also a time when goodwill is unequivocally demonstrated regardless of religious and other differences. It is for this reason that I unreservedly believe that the observance of Ramadan is an opportunity for reflection on religious tolerance and Social Cohesion and should inspire every Guyanese to emulate such actions of goodwill and brotherhood all year round.

Guyana is a religiously diverse country, which has religious freedom enshrined in its Constitution. This freedom continues to be respected and protected by the Government of Guyana. The role of religion in fostering Social Cohesion must not be underestimated.

Understanding, appreciating and respecting each other, regardless of our differences, are essential elements for achieving Social Cohesion. The Ministry of Social Cohesion will next month commence the implementation of Guyana’s first ever Social Cohesion Strategic Plan and looks forward to the continued support of all stakeholders, including the religious community towards the building of a more unified country.

The Government of Government extends best wishes to the Muslim community during this holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan Mubarak!