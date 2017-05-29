Health Ministry employee charged with sexual activity of minor

A LIAISON Officer attached to the Ministry of Public Health appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday, charged with sexual activity of a minor.

Esan Abrams, 37, of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown did not have legal representation and was not required to plead to the indictable offence, which alleged that between June 12, 2015 and June 22, 2015 at the National Park, Georgetown, he engaged in sexual penetration with a 14-year-old boy.

Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore objected bail on the grounds that the man is a flight risk since he once lived Trinidad and only recently returned to Guyana. As such, bail was denied and Abrams was remanded until June 12, 2017.