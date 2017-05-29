GT fortunes to be boosted with oil discovery–Trotman tells M&CC

AS GUYANA prepares to extract oil, Minister of Natural Resources, Rapheal Trotman has affirmed that the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be benefitting from government’s assistance to develop the city of Georgetown.

This was underscored in a presentation made by Minister Trotman to the council on Monday when he sought to inform the councillors how the city will be a fundamental part of the operations of the oil industry and how the government intends on collaborating with them.

While the Minister related that the natural resource of sand has been doing “fairly well” since government has become more vigilant in managing it, he disclosed that the government would be able to give sand concessions to the M&CC. He explained that the government through the Ministry of public Infrastructure has an arrangement with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) whereby sand can be mined as government works and provided to certain institutions at concessionary prices for construction and repair works. This arrangement would benefit M&CC since the council would no longer need to purchase the sand at “retail” prices, according to Minister Trotman.

Following the Minister’s presentation however,a few councillors questioned whether the council will be receiving support to prepare the city of Georgetown for the commencement of the industry’s operations. Not only did the councillors underscore the pertinence of upgrading the city’s infrastructure but also the prerequisite skills training needed for the city workers.

Councillor Bishen Kuppen questioned if Georgetown would be receiving budgetary support from central government for infrastructural development and for the provision of institutional framework to train city workers. He highlighted the dire need for infrastructural upgrades in Georgetown.

In addition to re-affirming the government’s commitment to the city and reiterating the government’s concessionary sand proposal, the Minister of Natural Resources noted that the City Council will be given budgetary support to aid in the development of the city as it prepares for the influx of potential investors and foreigners.

“As revenue from the oil comes, this city will also have to receive special and rapid attention,” Minister Trotman highlighted also.

In responding to other questions posed by councillors for skills training for city workers and members of the council also, Trotman said, “I believe that it is important that your capacities are built.”

The minister related that government has been sending persons overseas to garner certain skills to work in the oil industry and extended the invitation to councillors. He also related that the government is seeking to uplift the standards across all job sectors in preparation.

All in all, Minister Trotman noted, “There’s going to be a lot of excitement for the M&CC.”

Acknowledging that Georgetown is the hub for commercial activities in Guyana and will be fundamental in the oil industry, Mayor of Georgetown, Patricia Chase-Green questioned, “Are we [the city council and all its workers] ready?”

Mayor Chase-Green stressed to her council that they certainly cannot wait until 2020 when the operations of the industry is expected to commence, to begin preparing Georgetown. She stated that it is the duty of the council to realize the task before them and undertake measures now to prepare and transform Georgetown.