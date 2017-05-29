Georgetown man committed to High Court for murder

A South Ruimveldt, Georgetown resident was committed stand trial in the High Court for the robbery/murder of Gregory Garraway, who was gunned down in front of Dynasty Sports Club in 2016.

Joshua Meredith, 23, is accused of killing Garraway on October 11, 2016 at Georgetown, outside the Dynasty Sports Club, which is located at Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt.

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) was presided over by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who concluded on Monday that there is enough evidence for Meredith to face a judge and jury.

The accused was represented by Attorney-at-Law, Stanley Moore and the matter was prosecuted by Police Inspector, Gordon Mansfield. According to reports, the incident occurred around 02:00hrs on the day in question. Garraway was at the time crossing the Aubrey Barker Road to make a purchase at a shop when a man confronted him and proceeded to relieve him of his gold chain. A scuffle ensued and Garraway was shot in the chest. He then fell to the ground and the gunman made good his escape with the chain.

Garraway was hospitalized after the shooting, but succumbed to his injuries on October 11, 2016 at the Georgetown Public Hospital. He remains on remand at the Camp Street prison.