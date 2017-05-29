Businessman dies in Camp Street accident

TRAGEDY struck on a rainy Monday morning when the owner of Emma’s Collection, Derek Mangal was killed during a vehicular accident at Camp and Middle streets, Georgetown.

Forty-five-year-old Mangal of 13th Street, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was stationary at the traffic light at Middle and Camp Streets on his motorcycle when an individual, who is believed to be a female driver, breached the traffic light and crashed into a Toyota Raum, which then knocked Mangal off his motorcycle and pinned him to a lamppost.

A relative of the businessman told this publication, that Mangal had just opened his store at the Multi-complex mall, Regent Street and was heading to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on his motorcycle.

“We hear that after the lady knock the Raum, it ended up into Derek and pinned him to the bottom of the lamppost,” said the relative.

Reports indicated that persons who were in the area rushed to assist the man but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Mangal leaves to mourn his wife, Rose Mangal and his daughter who is sitting the Caribbean Secondary Examination Council (CSEC) exams.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force has confirmed that the driver was apprehended and is being held for questioning.