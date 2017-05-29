Armed bandits rob Bath shopkeeper, patron; flee scene in patron’s car

THREE armed men on Sunday relieved a mechanic of the keys to his car (PMM 6756), gold jewellery, and cell-phone while he and a friend were liming at a liquor restaurant at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice.

They next turned their attention to the liquor restaurant’s owner, robbing her of the day’s takings, which amounted to $60,000 in cash, two cell-phones, a Samsung tablet and whatever jewellery she was wearing at the time.

According to reports, the mechanic was at the liquor restaurant, called “Beni Shop”, having a few beers with a friend when the bandits pounced, ordering them to lie face down on the ground.

It turned out that only the mechanic had anything of value on him, so they took it, then proceeded to kick open a door on the inside of the restaurant so as to get to the proprietor.

After sorting her out, they then made good their escape in the mechanic’s car, which was parked outside of the shop. The police later found a white Toyota car abandoned almost 200 feet away from the scene of the robbery. Police believe that the bandits had used that vehicle to travel to the crime scene before making their move.