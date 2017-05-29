139 persons on police blacklist

The Guyana Police Force has clarified that over the last ten years, a total of 139 persons were placed on the police blacklist, including ranks from the force and other law enforcement agencies.

A statement from the GPF on Monday noted that the police blacklist over the last ten years contained a total of 139 persons with 11 from 2008, 11 from 2009, 15 from 2010, 5 from 2011, 18 from 2012, 23 from 2013, 11 from 2014, 12 from 2015, 16 from 2016 and 17 for 2017.

“The allegation that 200 persons were blacklisted by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) is a fabrication,” the police statement noted.

The police force made it clear that this list predates SOCU. “Finally, the Force wishes the public to be informed, that the information requested by the Commissioner of Information regarding the persons on the Blacklist, has been dispatched.”

Meanwhile, the police force also dismissed statements made by former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, who stated in a letter to the press on Monday that during his tenure in office, he [Nandlall] advised the Police regarding preventing persons from leaving the jurisdiction.

“In fact, I did a legal opinion for the Police Force outlining the circumstances when a person can, lawfully, be prevented from leaving the country,” the former AG noted.

But according to the police force, records checked at the Office of the Commissioner of Police revealed that while the Force was represented by the former Attorney General in matters of litigations brought by persons placed on the Blacklist, no record of any opinion or instruction from the Attorney General to the Police was found.

“Additionally, the current Commissioner would have served as Crime Chief, who maintains the Blacklist, since 2007 until his appointment as Commissioner in 2014. He is unaware of any opinion or instruction from the Attorney General regarding the Blacklist,” the statement concluded.