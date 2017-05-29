13 childcare centres get licences in Region 2

Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally on Monday formally issued licenses to 13 Child Care Centres in Region 2 during a simple ceremony held in the Regional Boardroom.

Minister Ally congratulated the recipients while announcing that it was the first time that such licenses were certified by the Ministry to Child Care centres in Essequibo. She further implored the recipients to ensure that the safety and well being of children entrusted in their care is of paramount importance.

Minister Ally also disclosed that the Centres must be equipped with qualified persons whose services will provide a better, safer and healthier environment given the importance of childhood education. She also announced that there are 330 child care facilities in Guyana, serving approximately 7,378 children from ages 3 months to 5 years.

There are approximately 801 care givers with 225 registered with the Child Care Protection Agency according to the Minister who also revealed that the Government will continue to implement laws in keeping with the International Convention on the Rights of the Child.

During the ceremony also it was announced that the Ministry of Social protection will establish a monitoring and evaluation mechanism through its Regional Licenses Officers to ensure that all centres that are licensed continue to meet the minimum requirements including a safe environment that is equipped with fire safety mechanisms.

There are 18 Child Care Centres in the Region, though only 13 have been licensed during the inaugural ceremony. The licenses are valid for a period of one year. The licensed Centres are Precious Jewel Pre School, E&I Pre School, Rainbow & Sunshine Pre School, Young Scholars Pre School, Bacchus Pre School, O&L Play Group, Explorer Child Care Programme, Happy Hearts Learning Centre, Logus Play School and Home Care, Logus Play Group, Carmel Learning Centre/After School, Rose Play Group and Little Angel’s Play School.

Meanwhile also attending the ceremony were Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Protection Lorraine Baird, Director of Child Protection Agency Anne Greene, Director of Social Services Whentworth Tanner, Regional Chairman Devenand Ramdatt who give brief remarks, Regional Executive Officer Derrick Persaud, Assistant Regional Executive Officer Yvette Hastings-Tfarres and the Prime Minister’s Regional Representative Karra Chand. The proceedings were chaired by the Coordinator of the Ministry’s Child Protection Programme Concheeta Gray.