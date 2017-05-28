Supplementary funding needed

— to address Regions Seven and Eight flood woes, says PPP

LESS than two weeks after heavy rains pounded Regions Seven and Eight, causing widespread flooding there, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is calling on government to visit the National Assembly with supplementary requests to address the disaster.

According to the Opposition party in a statement, the supplementary requests are vital to comprehensively address the level and breadth of destruction and its aftermath on the affected communities in the near future.

Following the floods, government officials have been on the ground monitoring the situation and providing assistance to the affected residents. Several non-governmental organisations and individuals have also pitched in their support.

The PPP also said it recognises that climate change and more unpredictable and intense weather patterns will make many communities in Guyana more vulnerable.

And on that note, it called on the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to extend its disaster preparedness master plan and operational mechanisms to all the regions, and to respond more effectively to natural disasters.

The Opposition party said government should spare no effort in its response to the floods and to meet the immediate, short and medium-term needs of the affected villages and residents.

Heavy rainfall, the main cause of the overflowing of Chenapau and Ireng rivers, caused severe flooding in the villages of Chenapau, Kaibarupai, Waipa, Sand Hills, Itabac and Kanapang in Region Eight.

In Region Seven, the villages of Kako, Wowetta, Jawalla, Waramadong, Imbaimadai, Phillipai, Amakokopai, Quebenang and Purima have also been affected by heavy rainfall.

The PPP said it recognises the severity and extent of the destruction of personal properties and belongings, crops and farms, community and public infrastructure affecting more than 3000 residents of the flooded villages.

The party also said it remains in touch with the people in communities affected and assures residents that it will continue to monitor the situation.

“The PPP is hopeful that the floodwaters will continue to recede and that the emergency response by the government and its agencies to the flood-affected villages will be stepped up, so that they can return to normalcy as soon as possible. The immediate needs of the affected communities – clean water, food supplies, medicines and emergency health workers must be the focus.

“Preparations for the short and medium-term needs of the communities to get back on their feet and reconstruct their homes, replace lost belongings, receive seeds and plants, so that they can start back cultivation and repairing and rebuilding community infrastructure, including roads and bridges, must also begin now,” the PPP contended.

It also called on government to ensure that the Regional Democratic Councils of the two affected regions, and, the toshaos and the Amerindian Village Councils are fully involved and integrated into this response operation.