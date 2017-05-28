PPP back to their old ways of destroying Guyana

Dear Editor,

IT is with great concern that I am penning this letter because of what I have heard and read about in the years when the PPP were in opposition before the 1992 elections.

During my campaign in 2015, I was asked by a businessman of Rosignol to sit and listen as to what will happen after the elections or when the APNU+AFC gains power. Let me state that the businessman said to me he has no political connections or affiliation to any party.

The businessman took over 40 minutes to explain in a nutshell, the hardship and the economic downfall of the country when the PNC was in power. He told me the reasons as to why the hardship and economic downfall happened. Moreover, he swore that after the 2015 elections, if the PPP did not gain power, the same will be repeated as during those years. He said the country will be plunged into a state of slow economic development and investors will be asked to stay away. He also mentioned that the opposition will use every tool available to ensure that 1960-1987 returns. He further went on to state that in those years, the PPP crippled the country because of racism and the economic powerhouse was from mainly one race or sector of people in Guyana. He mentioned the bottomhouse meetings that the PPP used to hold and asking the sugar workers and rice farmers to stop working and planting.

Sugar workers were used in those days to sabotage the sugar industry, calling unwanted strikes, burning of canefields, businessmen to stop investing, etc. He said that the PPP used the race card and its people as the tool in making this country an underdeveloped country and soon it will happen.

Well, I can now say that the businessman was well on track and knows his country and politicians. Indeed, history will bring the tears of those years back to the elder’s memory and make us as young ones learn, so that we should not repeat such great mistakes again.

It is very much evident today that the PPP has an agenda to ensure that Guyana once again becomes a poor nation. But this time they will fail and fail tremendously. Over the past few months or year, we saw the opposition making some very wild statements about Guyana’s economy. But let me state that indeed the economy is slower now than when the PPP was in power. That is because the DEA is now active in Guyana under the APNU+AFC government and lots of the money that uses to circulate on the drug trade that pushed the economy up is no more.

Look at the amount of drugs (cocaine) being found on a weekly basis since this government took office. Look at some of the mega businesses that have closed their doors since the DEA came and let’s look at the reason\s, why they had to stop doing business.

The PPP is not interested in Guyana’s development, but the oil money. They wanted to build more Pradovilles, beach\pool houses, etc. They wanted to see Guyana down to the ground in the economic sector and that there must not be development. That is why the leader of the opposition and his cabals are running and jumping about lying to the Guyanese people. They are going to the sugar workers telling them that sugar has a future and that this government don’t want sugar to stay. Well, the sugar workers must understand that sugar is in crisis all over the world, not here alone.

PPP and GAWU are asking the workers to strike every week so that they cannot make days pay. I am also made to understand that some of the management at the various estates that are affiliated to the PPP are sabotaging the entire processes of those estates. Only last week I was told that some 450 bags of sugar that were stolen was found in the Kayman Sankar compound at Blairmont.

Sugar workers must understand that the PPP is using them to gain political will to make the industry worst. If the PPP is so interested in the welfare of the sugar workers, why is it that they took away several benefits, misplaced NIS contributions and closed estates?

The opposition is telling the rice farmers to stop planting. But the opposition is not saying, who will feed the families of the rice farmers, who will take care of their needs and livelihoods?.

I do believe that every rice farmer is making a profit when the crop ends and if anyone say to me they are not, then they are lying. The PPP should look at the rice industry worldwide and then talk to the farmers. Don’t talk because you want to stagger the rice industry or should I say cripple it.

The PPP and its leaders, including its GS over the past months, are going around telling people of the hardship of this country. But they are not telling the people where they normally dwell, especially in the fancy restaurants, bars, etc. They exclude the GS are not telling the people the amount of children they have living and studying overseas that are being funded by them (PPP Leaders).

The PPP leaders are going to the people who are said to be the economic powerhouse of this land and telling them that things are going real bad and they need to close their businesses down, stop working and planting rice, stop making a better living and let’s tear Guyana’s future apart.

They (PPP) feel by doing that it will make them get into power. But what they are actually doing is telling those people who they truly believe are their supporters to suffer the country for our (PPP cabals) political gains. They (PPP) are using you(sugar workers, businessmen, rice farmers, youths and all others) to ensure that their personal agendas are being met. They want the people to suffer and cry foul for a meal.

The PPP is back to its agenda of decades ago and the businessman from Rosignol is correct to say that the PPP will be fooling their supporters, who are said to be the economic powerhouse of the land, so as to bring Guyana down once again. They will use the working class to better themselves and gain political points. But long gone are the days when workers will burn the cane fields, destroy their rice crops, starve their families for politicians and moreover being made a political football. The PPP if interested must come to the floor and join hands in making Guyana a better place by stopping the inciting of racism and economic shutdown.

If the PPP cabal truly love Guyana, they will work with the government in ensuring that Guyana rises to the occasion as we welcome oil finds that will enable all Guyanese to be better. The APNU+AFC Government must now brace itself for what can be the worst-turn scenario in the business and working sectors as the PPP leaders are going around spreading hatred and urging businesses to stop their operations. I urge the citizens of this land of ours to look deep into the hearts of the PPP and realise what they are fighting for and what they want. For sure, they are not fighting for the people’s betterment, but for their personal betterment and gains.

Regards

Abel Seetaram