Baby delivered mid-air on GDF flight

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) says a pregnant woman developed complications and at around 17:48hrs on Saturday, one of the army’s aircraft was transformed into a delivery room as it headed to the Coastland from the village of Fairview in the North Rupununi.

A Texila University medical student was on board at the time and this proved vital to the situation. The GDF noted that pilots, Majors Mohinder Ramjag and Patrick Nichols were elated at the outcome of the situation.

The mother and child have been admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.