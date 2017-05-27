A BEAUTIFUL beginning featuring a show with a bang has made the way, spiraling Serenity Holdings higher in executing its mandate of providing high level Christian entertainment and services to the less fortunate countrywide, that can change their lives forever.

The inspirational group out of the Heavenly Light World Outreach Fellowship in Albouystown, Georgetown, on May 13 launched its work with one of the greatest gospel shows ‘Open Heavens’, which was part of international Nigerian Gospel singer Sinach’s ‘Way Maker’ world tour.

“Our company is a company that is geared towards providing good Christian entertainment. We wanna engage in social outreach programmes through churches throughout all the communities in Guyana. We prefer depressed communities so the less privileged can be able to benefit from this,” Richard Hoyte of Serenity Holdings told Pepperpot Magazine in an interview recently.

The new group, he said, will work with schools, church groups and several other organisations in spreading its platform through charity and ministry, as far as it can possibly reach.

“’Serenity Holdings’ wants to bring to Guyana and its depressed communities a level of entertainment, a level of recreation that will benefit people. We also wanna work with communities, for example the Albouystown area (and) Festival City that is plagued by flooding. We wanna bring ideas and possible solutions to those problems in those communities,” the man explained.

Hoyte said pulling together human resources for the project is not a challenge since several professionals and groups of people have shown great support. During preparations for the ‘Open Heavens’ concert the services of several persons who can be considered homeless have been gainfully employed in making the venue available.

“The last show we utilise persons living in the streets… persons living at Burnham Court, what we call Independence Square – at Waterloo Street. And so last weekend we utilise the same team to take care of the cleaning and the preparation of the National Park… you get good service out of those people, they’re willing to work, they work hard and we were satisfied. This is something that is needed in our society because we cast those people aside, they become criminals, they gatto eat and if they don’t have jobs then how they’re gonna eat,” he pointed out.

They have been able to partner with those people through a charitable program which is often done by Pastor Eworth Williams and his family, the Pastor of Heavenly Light World Outreach Fellowship, in which they share meals with those homeless people. Serenity is now expanding such services in a stronger collaborative effort, with the family of Pastor Williams, doing it alone for months.

The group is currently organising a 20/20 international cricket competition, bringing to Guyana the skills of international West Indies cricketers Christopher Gayle, Darren Sammy and Dwayne Bravo of Jamaica, St. Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago, respectively.

“We’re gonna do entertainment that is gonna bring finances for us to do what we have to do in the communities, but it’s clean entertainment.”

Serenity Holdings have dreams of going bigger in charity and is currently gathering finances to launch out further into the deep of Guyana’s scattered communities.

“We are gonna identify communities that are most in need and (recognizing) what those needs are to try and meet them. You may find that Albouystown is in need but there are communities outside of Georgetown that are more in need. So there’s no preference here, it depends on where the needs are. I drive through communities in Georgetown everyday taking my children to school, communities that are depressed, and I think it’s (the responsibility of) every citizen of this country to do our best whatever we can to help those who are in need and to lift this country out of poverty. Government can’t do it alone. There’s a role that every citizen must play in bringing Guyana out of this and whatever that role is we are willing to play,” Hoyte said.

Government Ministers have already stepped in, supporting the group’s efforts to eradicate poverty on a wider scale.

During Sinach’s one-day stay here, Minister of Governance, Raphael Trotman, treated her and her entire team to lunch at the Mariott Hotel, and Guyana Defence Force Commander, Brigadier Patrick West, effectively entertained them with dinner. Minister of State Joseph Harmon has also supported the project and expressed an interest in going forward with the group.

He said he was impressed at the social cohesion evident at the show as it was attended by persons of various religions – muslims, rastafarians – “and I saw people on their knees in worship.”

Now ‘Serenity Holdings’ intends to find additional partners, who will also be zealous in pushing the group’s purpose.