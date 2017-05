Ranks of the Guyana Police Force conducted a drug eradication exercise in Wisroc, Linden between 16:30hrs -18:00hrs Friday during which several acres of cultivated cannabis were found and destroyed by fire.

A police report estimated 5, 300 plants, ranging in height of 6 inches to 5 feet and two make-shift camps. A 20-year-old South Ruimveldt, Georgetown man is in custody assisting with the investigation.