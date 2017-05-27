Moleson Creek desperate for help

RESIDENTS of Moleson Creek, Corentyne, Berbice, are desperate for help and are calling on government to pave a road along the only muddy path into their community.

A school is shut down, and close to 50 children manoeuvre over a mile through the muddy path whenever a tractor is not available to transport them out, since only ‘big’ tractors and

excavators are modes of transportation out.

On Wednesday, Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally and Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Dawn Hastings-Williams, visited the area to commission the first-ever water distribution network in the area, but while residents are thankful, they said the community is in need of so much more.

Stories of their daily survival are but a terrible imagination for many whose poverty will be luxury to those in Moleson Creek.

“Wha abi go do? Awe cyan do better!” one resident told the Pepperpot Magazine on

Wednesday near the newly constructed Moleson Creek.

His name is Gazi Munir Ibrahim and he had just finished washing the feet of three of his children and his own at a standpipe just outside the village, an act performed at least twice daily after paddling through deep mud.

The only primary school in the area had been shut down because travelling deeper into the village where the school is located is worse than travelling the bad mile out to catch the President David Granger 3B bus for Crabwood Creek Primary miles away.

“The government promise abi a lot of things. They promise abi water, they promise abi road,

but dem nah quite promise about the light yet. So we have like patient and wait fuh see what the government gon do. But we does gee cooperation everytime. Whether we punish or nah punish we still does gee cooperation,” Ibrahim said.

“The children dem go to school. Dem bin have a school in Moleson deh but due to the dam the pickney cyan go a school, so the government provide a transportation fuh the pickney dem go a school,” he told Pepperpot Magazine.