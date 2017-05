A 32-year-old male and his 31-year-old spouse have been taken into custody following the discovery of cocaine, illegal guns and ammunition at their Duncan Street, Campbellville home on Friday.

A police report noted that ranks acted on intelligence received and conducted a search at the house between 18:30hrs – 21:00hrs and found the following: 11.4kg of cocaine, a .357 Taurus Magnum Revolver and six live matching rounds; two 9MM pistols and 36 live .45 rounds.