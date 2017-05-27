EPA celebrates Biodiversity Day 2017

LAST week we focused on International Day for Biodiversity (IDB) and the significance of this year’s theme “Biodiversity for Sustainable Tourism.” You will recall from reading the article,

that biodiversity plays an invaluable role in the tourism sector, serving as a major attraction for tourists around the world. You will also have noted the idea that the revenue from tourism can be directed towards biodiversity conservation and like efforts, and thus aid in sustaining the sector.

On Friday, May 19, the EPA ushered in the IDB celebrations with a stimulating Biodiversity Youth Forum, held at the Amerindian Village, Sophia Exhibition Centre. This forum which was focused on the theme “Youths for Biodiversity and Tourism: Showing the Importance through the Performing Arts,” featured a concert and elocution competition. Performers and contestants comprised some forty (40) confident and talented students from sixteen (16) Environmental Clubs within secondary schools in Regions three, four and five.

Ms. Candacie Thompson, SEO of the Environmental, Communication, Education and Awareness Programme (ECEAP) of the EPA gave opening remarks. This was followed by the Biodiversity Day Message which was delivered to the waiting audience of over one hundred and thirty (130) persons by Ms. Sharifah Razack, Director, ECEAP, at EPA, who urged students to not only learn more but do more to protect and conserve our rich biodiversity.

LAST week we focused on International Day As the show began, performers wasted no time in illustrating through art, the concept of biodiversity protection, conservation and

management and its importance in promoting a sustainable tourism industry in Guyana.

Through songs, well-choreographed dances, poetry, drumming, and drama, the performances entertained and educated the audience

The stage was brought to life with a kaleidoscope of colourful and creative costumes and props that enhanced the performances and took transported the audience to the world of biodiversity and ecosystems.

At the end of the forum, performers were rewarded for their hard-work with trophies, books, medals and certificates. The prize for best interpretation of the theme went to Marian Academy; Rosignol Secondary copped the prize for best creativity and originality; Students from Golden Grove took away the prize for best costume design; and the crowd favourite West Demerara Secondary copped the prize for best crowd response with their catchy musical rendition that encouraged visitors to come to Guyana and experience a different side to the tourism world.

The battle in elocution took place among Central High, Diamond Secondary, Mahaicony

Secondary and Stewartville Secondary with each of them vying for the coveted prize of best speaker. The contestants took on the challenge to elaborate in five minutes on the topic ‘biodiversity as a key to unlocking Guyana’s tourism potential.’ In the end, the lone male contestant Nathan Prince representing Central High proved most worthy.

….looking forward to World Environment Day 2017

Entering into June, nature will again be in the spotlight as we celebrate World Environment Day on June 5 under the theme “Connecting People to Nature.” The EPA is launching an ‘I’m with Nature’ Selfie Competition, challenging youths between the ages of 13 to 25 years to get out into the beautiful outdoors and connect with the natural elements. Prizes include nature trips and cash vouchers.

Visit our Facebook page for full criteria and to request additional information.

The EPA extends gratitude to the Ministry of Education, Repsol, all participating schools and stakeholders for their contribution to the success of this event.

You can share your ideas and questions by sending letters to: “Our Earth, Our Environment”, C/O EIT Division, Environmental Protection Agency, Ganges Street, Sophia, GEORGETOWN, or email us at: eit.epaguyana@gmail.com