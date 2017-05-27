Big people party at GNS

Big (mature) people certainly know how to enjoy themselves and hold their own at a regular party. More so the live performances by Eze Rockliffe and his group at the Carifesta Sports Complex formerly the Guyana National Service (GNS) every Friday night, which attracts dozens of light-footed folks.

The event is one to look forward to for many as an after-work lime (hang out) spot where friends and others meet.

Big People Party

At the Carifesta Sports Complex the cutters range from souse, fried fish, fried chicken and chips, which are very tasty and prepared in the in-house kitchen. Drinks are plentiful, once you have the cash to accommodate your thirst.

The party starts at 7pm and ends promptly at midnight, during which time the venue is packed to capacity with folks of all ages.

The atmosphere is one of celebration and it is a violence-free occasion, where mature folks dress-up to party, accompanied by popular music and songs of yester year.

The regulars

The Guyana Chronicle spoke to several patrons, who are ‘regulars’ at the location every Friday night. For them it is the ideal spot because the music suits them and it is their kind of party.

The ladies said they prefer to be at that location because it is not overly crowded and most of the people are acquaintances and friends because of their age group.

Whenever Eze Rockliffe sings folk songs, which the more mature folks know and appreciate it is a really nice time for the patrons who would gyrate to those songs.

Yoruba Singers band

Band leader of the Yoruba Singers, Eze Rockliffe, said that his group consists of nine persons, including himself and his lovely wife and they have been in existence for 46th years.

He named the members of his band as: his wife Joycelyn Rockliffe, his brother Kenneth Rockliffe, Ralph Cole, Keron Richards, who are vocalists; drummer is Paul Barker. On the bass are Peter Callendar and Gordon Henry; on the keyboard is Xonophen Golliah and guitarist Herman (only name given).

Rockliffe told the Guyana Chronicle that on Fridays local artistes pass through and contribute by way of singing a few songs of their choice. These include Roger Bowen, Michelle King and Rhonda Gravesande, among others.

He added that on May 25, 2017 they would be celebrating their 46th anniversary as a band and to observe the occasion they would be performing at Congress Place on October 26, 2017 in a show titled “For the love of the common people”.

Rockliffe stated that the Yoruba Singers specialises in folk songs, but they can sing pop, soca, reggae, blues, and dancehall.

He said all were welcome at the Friday night affair at the Carifesta Sports Complex on Carifesta Avenue. Georgetown.