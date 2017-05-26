PPP ministers, family and friends cashed in on gov’t scholarships

Dear Editor,

I READ a statement from the PPP saying that the Coalition Government was spending millions of dollars on scholarships for ministers and other officials.

I have also read where the two ministers had been granted scholarships, having applied for same before they became junior ministers. The PPP could not seriously make this charge as it was under its government that this practice was institutionalised.

I have seen a list of PPP Ministers and their relations who were granted scholarships — all fully paid for by the Government. I am prepared to share this list with you Editor, the next time the PPP again mentions this issue.

Regards

Name Provided